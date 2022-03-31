EUR/JPY reverses sharply lower from near-157.00 intra-day highs to mid-154.00s as European stocks/yields drop

- Risk-off flows in European equities coupled with downside in Eurozone yields weighed heavily on EUR/JPY on Thursday.
- The pair was last trading down 1.0% in the 154.50 area, a sharp reversal from intra-day highs closer to 157.00.
A sharp drop in Eurozone yields coupled with downside in major European equity bourses amid rising EU/Russia energy-related tensions dampened the appeal of the euro on Thursday, with the single currency amongst the worst performing currencies in the G10. While the euro’s losses against its major currency peers were broad, they were most acute against the rate-differential sensitive/safe-haven Japanese yen. As a result, EUR/JPY slumped roughly 1.0% on Thursday, its worst one-day performance since 4 March. That saw the pair drop all the way back from intra-day highs in the upper 156.00s to the mid-154.00s.
At current levels near 154.50, the pair now trades just 0.3% above key support in the form of the 2021 highs at 154.12. Should EU/Russia economic/energy tensions continue to ramp up into the end of the week (could Russia start blocking gas flows into the EU?), then the pair might well extend on the recent bearish move that has already seen it pullback over 2.0% from earlier weekly highs around 137.50. A break below 154.12 support would open the door to a push lower towards support in the 153.50 and 153.00 areas.
Big upside surprises in the preliminary Spanish, French and German HICP inflation estimates for March over the past two days have done little to halt the euro’s downside reversal, with the pair instead taking its cue from the aforementioned movements in yields and risk appetite. As things stand, the current inflationary environment of the Eurozone suggests that the euro is set to maintain a sizeable monetary policy divergence advantage over the yen.
That was a key factor lifting the pair as of late, but as economic uncertainty in the Eurozone continues to grow as a result of the Russo-Ukraine war, it's difficult to be certain that the ECB will stick by its current policy guidance (of QE ending in Q3 and rate hikes in Q4). Unless geopolitical uncertainty clears a little, this is likely to keep a lid on any EUR/JPY rebound.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.54
|Today Daily Change
|-1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.02
|Today daily open
|135.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.82
|Daily SMA50
|130.35
|Daily SMA100
|129.89
|Daily SMA200
|130.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.67
|Previous Daily Low
|134.88
|Previous Weekly High
|134.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.38
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
