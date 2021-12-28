EUR/JPY retreats further after being rejected from just above 130.00

By Matías Salord
  • EUR/JPY hit a one-month high at 130.22 before turning to the downside.
  • Euro remains under pressure in American hours, as EUR/USD falls under 1.1300.

EUR/JPY failed to hold above 130.00 and is falling on Tuesday, weakened by a decline of the EUR/USD that is trading under 1.1300. The euro lost momentum during the American session.

Retreat from monthly highs

After the beginning of the American session the EUR/JPY started to correct lower,  before accelerating. Earlier on Tuesday, the EUR/JPY peaked at 130.22, the highest level since November 22. As of writing, it trades at 129.68, the daily low.

The decline of the EUR/USD under 1.1300 contributed to the slide of the euro. The pair is trading at 1.1290, breaking a three-day range that could point to further weakness ahead. The dollar gained momentum even amid risk appetite.

On Wall Street, the Dow has gained 0.43% and the S&P 500 0.10%, while the Nasdaq has dropped 0.12%. In Europe, most indices finished in green. Santa’s rally continues but the EUR/JPY has been unable to profit from it on Tuesday.

If the cross manages to regain an hold above the 130.00 area, the euro could look for further gains. On the downside, immediate support is seen at around 129.60, followed by 129.10.

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.7
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 130.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.48
Daily SMA50 129.91
Daily SMA100 129.78
Daily SMA200 130.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.16
Previous Daily Low 129.35
Previous Weekly High 129.76
Previous Weekly Low 127.52
Previous Monthly High 132.56
Previous Monthly Low 127.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.21

 

 

