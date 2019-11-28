EUR/JPY retreats from tops near 120.60 ahead of German CPI

- EUR/JPY met resistance in the 120.60 region.
- EUR-selling is now weighing on the cross.
- German November flash CPI next of relevance.
The now offered momentum in the shared currency is forcing EUR/JPY to give away its initial gains and recede to the 120.45/50 band.
EUR/JPY now looks to data
After a brief move to the area of weekly highs near 120.60, the cross met some renewed selling pressure and it has now returned to the vicinity of 120.40, turning negative for the day.
In fact, after three consecutive daily advances, the cross has now faced quite a moderate hurdle in the 120.55/60 band in tandem with the loss of upside momentum in the European currency.
On the JPY-side, outflows from the safe-haven universe remain on the rise, always backed by speculations that a US-China trade agreement is close, while recent positive results from the US calendar have been also collaborating with the upbeat mood in the riskier assets.
Data wise in Euroland, the ECB published some gauges earlier in the day: M3 Money Supply expanded 5.6% (YoY) in October and Private Sector Loans rose 3.5% YoY during the same period. Additionally, the Consumer Confidence in the euro area came in a tad better at -7.2 for the month of November and Business Climate deteriorated to -0.23 in the same month.
Moving forward, the euro is expected to remain in centre stage in light of the publication of the preliminary inflation readings in Germany for the current month.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.01% at 120.44 and a breach of 119.65 (low Nov.25) would expose 119.34 (100-day SMA) and finally 119.24 (monthly low Nov.14). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at 120.68 (high Nov.18) seconded by 121.47 (monthly high Oct.31) and then 121.63 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.
GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level
The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day
Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.