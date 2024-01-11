EUR/JPY retreats from a six-week high, trades near 159.60

- EUR/JPY loses ground amid the positive remarks on BoJ from the OECD.
- OECD Secretary-General Cormann expressed confidence that inflation will more persistently align with BoJ’s target.
- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos mentioned that ECB’s future policy decisions will be data-dependent.
EUR/JPY pulls back from its six-week high at 160.00, retracing its recent profits registered on Wednesday. The EUR/JPY pair trades lower near 159.60 during the Asian session on Thursday. The remarks from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann regarding the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy could offer some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Secretary-General Cormann conveyed a relatively optimistic outlook, suggesting confidence that inflation will more persistently align with the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) target. He expressed the view that Japan's monetary policy can gradually and modestly initiate tightening. Although inflation is anticipated to decelerate throughout the year, wage pressures are expected to sustain it close to the BoJ target. Considering the prolonged period of very low inflation or deflation over several decades, Cormann acknowledged the BoJ's diligence in gathering all relevant data to assess the appropriate level of monetary policy tightening.
On the other side, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos, speaking as scheduled on Wednesday, noted that the rapid pace of disinflation witnessed in 2023 is expected to decelerate in the current year. He mentioned the growth outlook is less favorable, with disappointing developments. De Guindos highlighted the uncertainty in the future and pointed to the possibility of a technical recession in the second half of 2023 as indicators pointed to an economic contraction in December. De Guindos emphasized that future decisions by the ECB will continue to be dependent on data.
On Thursday, the Japanese Cabinet Office revealed the preliminary Coincident Index for November. The index showed a contracted reading of 114.5 from the October’s figure of 115.9. ECB will publish its Economic Bulletin later in the day. Traders will likely observe German Current Account data as well.
EUR/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|159.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|159.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.95
|Daily SMA50
|159.25
|Daily SMA100
|158.63
|Daily SMA200
|155.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.89
|Previous Daily Low
|157.61
|Previous Weekly High
|159
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.07
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
