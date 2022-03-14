EUR/JPY resumes its uptrend to reach two-week highs at 129.70

- The euro appreciates 1.5% on the day and approaches 130.00.
- Risk appetite and higher US yieldhs are crushing the yen.
- EUR/JPY aiming to test 129.80 resistance area.
The euro opened the week on a solid tone against the Japanese yen. The pair is rallying nearly 1.5% son far today on the back of a somewhat brighter market sentiment.
Risk appetite and higher US yields crush the JPY
The euro has extended the sharp recovery seen last week, with the pair bouncing from 124.35 lows, favoured by a broad-based JPY weakness.
A moderate improvement on market sentiment, after representatives from Ukraine and Russia hinted to some progress on the peace talks over the weekend, has buoyed stock markets on Monday, weighing on safe-havens like the yen.
Furthermore, US Treasury Bonds have rallied further, with the benchmark 10-year yield reaching nearly three-year highs at 2,1%, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, due on Wednesday. With the Bank of Japan expected to maintain its ultra-expansive policy for the foreseeable future, the increasing interest rate differencial has pulled the yen to five-year lows against the greenback.
EUR/JPY aiming to test Fibinacci resistance at 129.80
From a technical point of view, the pair has confirmed above the trendline resistance from February 10 high -now around 128.00, with the pair eyeing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the February-March decline, at 129.80.
Above here, next potential targets would be 130.25 (February 25 and 28 highs) and 130.70 (February 28 high)
On the downside, a potential correction would look for support at 128.80 (March 2, 10 highs) before testing the mentioned trendline around 128.00 and 127.40 (March 10 low).
EUR/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs amid Wall Street’s strength
EUR/USD trades near its daily high of 1.0989 as US indexes refuse to give up to Eastern Europe tensions, reflecting a positive market’s mood and providing support to the shared currency. Nasdaq in the red, playing another game.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3050 in choppy day
GBP/USD staged a rebound after dropping to its lowest level since November 2020 at 1.3010 on Monday but seems to be having a difficult time clearing 1.3050. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the risk perception continues to impact the pair's action.
Gold drops to fresh 10-day low below $1,960 on surging yields
Gold is struggling to shake off the bearish pressure and trading at its weakest level in 10 days below $1,960 on Monday, pressured by surging US Treasury bond yields. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is at its highest level since July 2019, rising more than 5% on the day.
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch: XinFin, KuCoin, and TheGraph
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.