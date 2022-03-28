- EUR/JPY reverses the pullback from multi-day high, takes the bids to refresh multi-day top of late.
- BOJ offers to purchase unlimited 10-year JGBs at 0.25% rate.
- Soar sentiment tests the bulls but strong yields, risk-off mood challenges the downside momentum.
EUR/JPY cheers the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) unlimited bond-buying offer by refreshing a four-year high near 134.80 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen cross reverses the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since February 2018.
Chatters over the BOJ intervention, due to the rally in the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, proved right during Monday’s Asian session as the central bank recently offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%, as it did in 2015 when JGB yields rose near to 0.25%.
“The move came after the 10-year JGB yield crept up toward the implicit 0.25% upper limit the central bank sets around its 0% target,” said Reuters following the BOJ announcement.
Also underpinning the EUR/JPY prices are the firmer yields in the US and Europe, as well as recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB). Policymakers from the ECB have recently been flashing signs of aggressive tightening despite trying to push back rate-hike concerns.
Elsewhere, fears emanating from Russia and China try to challenge the EUR/JPY bulls, due to the yen’s risk-safe appeal.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.35% intraday, to 4,526 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a fresh three-year high, down 2.2 basis points (bps) to 2.471% at the latest, while portraying the risk-off mood.
Looking forward, headlines concerning the Russia-Ukraine story will join coronavirus updates to direct short-term market moves.
Technical analysis
EUR/JPY buyers keep reins inside a two-week-old rising channel, between 136.15 and 133.80 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|134.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.67
|Daily SMA50
|129.99
|Daily SMA100
|129.74
|Daily SMA200
|130.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.75
|Previous Daily Low
|133.72
|Previous Weekly High
|134.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.38
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rips to highest levels since 2016 on BoJ announcement
The price of USD/JPY has rallied hard in the last few moments as the Bank of Japan will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25%. The unintended consequences of the Bank of Japan (BoJ)’s Yield Curve Control (YCC) has become increasingly apparent this month and the yen has fallen some 7.25% vs. the greenback since the start of March.
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.7500 as Australia bond yields ease from eight-year high
AUD/USD remains sidelined around five-month high, bulls running out of steam. Aussie 3-year bond yields rose to the highest since 2014, US counterpart pokes January 2019 peak. Sentiment dwindles over Russia-Ukraine woes, China’s covid fears as well.
Gold begins NFP week without major surprises around $1,950
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids to consolidate the early-Asian session losses around $1,960 on Monday. The yellow metal’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s risk-off mood, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia headlines, as well as a pullback in the US Treasury yields from a fresh three-year high.
Ethereum price could break past $3,500 as whale increase their holdings of the altcoin
Ethereum price could continue its uptrend, as analysts set a price target at $3,500. The top 10 Ethereum whales now hold 4.3% more of the altcoin's supply compared to 2021. Analysts have predicted a spike in Ethereum price over the weekend, as whales accumulate ETH.
Why the euro is not weaker is a mystery and a rather frightening one
Markets would really prefer to be more risk averse but who can stomach the returns on cash and fixed income assets when inflation is so high? The tension in the air can be cut with a knife. Morgan Stanley notes the sell off in Treasuries has resulted in “flattening the 5s30s curve to 14b p, a new low since 2007.”