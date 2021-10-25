EUR/JPY remains weak, exploring levels sub-132.00

- The euro extends losses to test levels right below132.00.
- Expectations of a dovish ECB are weighing on the EUR.
- EUR/JPY testing support at 131.80.
The common currency is heading south for the third consecutive day against the Japanese yen on Monday. The pair is extending its reversal from last week’s highs at 133.50 area, to levels right below 132.00.
The euro, on the defensive ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting
The moderate risk appetite witnessed at the week opening, with most equity markets posting gains, has not been enough to lift the euro. The pair remains weighed by rising inflation concerns, ahead of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting, whose conclusions will be released next Thursday.
The next ECB meeting has gathered higher interest for the investors, with inflation pressures rising to levels difficult to ignore. The bank, however, is widely expected to maintain its commitment to the ultra-loose policy and keep its message on the dovish side to avoid creating tensions in peripheral markets. With the rest of the banks starting to set the stage for policy normalization, this will weigh on demand for the euro.
EUR/JPY: Hovering above 131.80 support
The pair is now testing support at 131.80 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-August decline) Below here, the pair could extend its reversal towards 131.25 (October 11, 12 highs) and then the 100-day SMA at 130.40.
On the upside, the pair should return above 132.80 (October 22 high) to retest October 21 high at 133.50 on track to 2021 highs at 134.00.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|132.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.74
|Daily SMA50
|129.91
|Daily SMA100
|130.42
|Daily SMA200
|130.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.79
|Previous Daily Low
|131.92
|Previous Weekly High
|133.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.92
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Solana bulls buy in anticipation of SOL price surpassing $270
Solana (SOL) price has been on a tear after posting its sixth consecutive daily bullish candle. With the pop back above the monthly R1, expect new all-time highs to be reached soon as favorable tailwinds are nowhere near to fade anytime soon.
Lucid Group Inc drops lower as Tesla hits a new all-time high
NASDAQ:LCID fell by 1.43% during Friday’s trading session. Lucid is trying to keep pace with Tesla as its stock hits a new all-time high. There are still holes in Lucid’s long-term story.