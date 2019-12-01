EUR/JPY remains in the hands of the bulls in higher end of the 120 handle

- EUR/JPY is elevated a the start of the week on surprise improvements in Chinese data.
- European Central Bank president Lagarde testifies before the European Parliament today.
Currencies were mostly restricted to familiar ranges on Friday while EUR/USD managed a move from 1.0981 (a two-month low) to 1.1028 as above-consensus data from the eurozone fulled a bid. EUR/JPY subsequently scored a high of 120.76, adding some 30 pips at its highest levels for the day.
At the start of the week, EUR/JPY is elevated, headed towards the vicinity of last week's closing highs while the yen gives some initial ground at the off in early Asia for the start of the month with risk appetite encouraged after Saturday's November China PMIs showed clear improvement.
Ahead of today's sole scheduled event in China's unofficial manufacturing PMI (Markit, sponsored by Caixin) for November, China’s manufacturing PMI recorded its first expansionary print in six-months, breaking marginally above the benchmark 50-level to 50.2 in November and the non-manufacturing PMI similarly beat surveyed expectations, coming in at 54.4 in November (up from 52.8 in the month prior) whilst the composite PMI was up to 53.7. This is a bullish catalyst for the start to the week.
ECB in focus, a weight on the euro
Meanwhile, European Central Bank president Lagarde testifies before the European Parliament today which could bring some insight as parliamentarians have a chance to quiz her and plough into some meaningful monetary policy substance. All in all, the euro can remain fragile as Europe's economy likely continues to be burdened by low inflation and weaker economic development – there is a calling for the region's governments to add fiscal stimulus. Indeed, the European Central Bank eased again recently and announced a larger stimulus package with a re-introduction of bond purchases, albeit at a more modest pace than before.
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|120.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.29
|Daily SMA50
|119.7
|Daily SMA100
|119.34
|Daily SMA200
|121.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.77
|Previous Daily Low
|120.4
|Previous Weekly High
|120.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.68
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: Risk on to kick-start the week
The EUR/USD pair fell last Friday to 1.0980, its lowest for November, as the greenback was generally stronger in thinned holiday trading. The dollar’s rally stalled ahead of London’s close, with profit-taking amid month-end flows helping EUR/USD recover the 1.10 threshold.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline
Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday. Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY looks for firm direction around 109.50, focus on political headlines
USD/JPY fails to extend the week-start gap-up as traders await more clues to extend the previous month’s run-up. The pair takes the rounds to 109.55 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.