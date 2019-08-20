EUR/JPY remains fragile below the 118.00 handle

- EUR/JPY weaker, breaks below 118.00 and threatens 2019 lows.
- Increasing JPY-buying dragging the cross lower.
- Lower US yields is sponsoring the bid for JPY.
Following two sessions with gains, EUR/JPY has now come under renewed downside pressure and navigates weekly lows in the 117.80/75 band.
EUR/JPY looks to risk trends, Jackson Hole
The weekly upside in the cross remains well contained by the 10-day SMA – today in the 118.30 region – while renewed buying interest in the Japanese safe haven found support in declining US yields.
In fact, yields of the key US 10-year note have tumbled to fresh lows in the 1.56% area, some 6 bps lower than Monday’s spike and the subsequent steepening of the 2y-10y yield curve, which in turn helped to mitigate concerns stemming from the inversion of the yield curve.
Nothing in the docket looks interesting in the first half of the week and ahead of the FOMC minutes on Thursday and the speech by Fed’s J.Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Earlier in Germany, Producer Prices came in above expectations during July, rising at a monthly 0.1% and 1.1% over the last twelve months.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.26% at 117.81 and a breach of 117.51 (2019 low Aug.12) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 119.24 (21-day SMA) followed by 119.87 (high Aug.6) and then 120.86 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany's potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2100, down. UK PM Johnson's request to abandon the Irish backstop in the Brexit accord was rebuffed by the EU ahead of top-level meetings.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.