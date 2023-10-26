EUR/JPY remains close to 158.50 as ECB keeps interest rates unchanged

On the Japanese Yen front, investors expect that a spike move in the EUR/JPY pair in the early London session was the stealth intervention in the FX domain. An intervention from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) or Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) was expected as the Japanese yen depreciated to 150.00 against the US Dollar .

Meanwhile, risks of higher energy prices outlook have dented market sentiment. Deepening Middle East tensions amid conflicts between Israel and Palestine are expected to disrupt the oil supply chain, which will raise energy prices in the shared continent. This could elevate headline inflation expectations.

The business activities in Eurozone have been dampened due to soft demand by households as higher price pressures have squeezed their real income. The economic activities in the Eurozone economy have been contracting for a significant period as firms are operating at lower capacity due to weak demand.

The ECB has also kept the rate on deposit facility steady at 4%. An unchanged interest rate decision from the ECB was widely anticipated as the Eurozone economy is struggling for a firm footing amid geopolitical tensions and a soft demand outlook .

