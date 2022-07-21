- EUR/JPY is seeing a muted response to status quo maintenance by the BOJ.
- The BOJ will continue to buy JGBs to keep raining helicopter money.
- As per the market consensus, the ECB will hike interest rates by 25 bps.
The EUR/JPY pair has remained muted after the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The BOJ has maintained its status quo by keeping interest rates unchanged at -10 basis points (bps). BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept a dovish stance on monetary policy as the central bank is committed to buying Japan’s Government Bonds (JGB) at an annual pace of around 80 trillion yen.
Considering BOJ’s agenda of keeping the inflation rate above 2%, the central bank has no option but to feature policy easing. To keep price pressures above the desired rate, the wage rates are needed to be accelerated. Therefore, the central bank will keep raining helicopter money into the economy to accelerate the overall demand. It is worth noting that the Japanese economy has not yet reached its pre-pandemic growth levels.
Going forward, investors are expecting a European Central Bank (ECB)-BOJ policy divergence. The ECB is set to announce a rate hike for the first time in 11 years. As per the market consensus, the ECB will increase its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to test the waters first. Investors should also open their viewpoint to a 50 bps rate hike as European households are facing the heat of ultra-hot inflation.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|140.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.37
|Daily SMA50
|139.4
|Daily SMA100
|136.84
|Daily SMA200
|133.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.93
|Previous Daily Low
|140.43
|Previous Weekly High
|139.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.02
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD jumps towards 1.0250 on upbeat Nord Stream news, ECB eyed
EURUSD is advancing towards 1.0250, receiving a slight boost from news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipelines have resumed gas deliveries. The US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid risk rebound. All eyes are on the ECB rate hike decision.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 amid renewed US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.2000, finding demand amid renewed selling interest in the US dollar across the board. Investors cheer the Nord Stream restart news, helping lift the overall market mood. Aggressive BOE tightening expectations keep the pound underpinned.
Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls? Premium
Gold price remains vulnerable while below the $1,700 threshold. The ECB is set to hike rates this Thursday to combat soaring inflation. A less hawkish ECB could rescue XAUUSD, as the metal remains oversold.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!