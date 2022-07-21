Going forward, investors are expecting a European Central Bank (ECB)-BOJ policy divergence. The ECB is set to announce a rate hike for the first time in 11 years. As per the market consensus, the ECB will increase its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to test the waters first. Investors should also open their viewpoint to a 50 bps rate hike as European households are facing the heat of ultra-hot inflation.

Considering BOJ’s agenda of keeping the inflation rate above 2%, the central bank has no option but to feature policy easing. To keep price pressures above the desired rate, the wage rates are needed to be accelerated. Therefore, the central bank will keep raining helicopter money into the economy to accelerate the overall demand. It is worth noting that the Japanese economy has not yet reached its pre-pandemic growth levels.

The EUR/JPY pair has remained muted after the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The BOJ has maintained its status quo by keeping interest rates unchanged at -10 basis points (bps). BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept a dovish stance on monetary policy as the central bank is committed to buying Japan’s Government Bonds (JGB) at an annual pace of around 80 trillion yen.

