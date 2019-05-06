EUR/JPY regains the 122.00 handle, multi-day peaks

- EUR/JPY retakes the 122.00 barrier and beyond.
- EMU Producer Prices surprised to the downside.
- US ADP report and ISM Non-manufacturing coming up next.
The continuation of the rally in the European currency is now sustaining the move higher in EUR/JPY above 122.00 the figure, clinching at the same time fresh multi-day highs.
EUR/JPY looks to data, risk trends
The cross is extending the upbeat mood for the third session in a row so far today, as the sentiment surrounding the single currency remains firm on the back of persistent USD-weakness.
Trade concerns, but mainly the prospects of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve continue to weigh on the price action surrounding the buck, rendering in extra oxygen to the risk-associated space. It is worth mentioning that the cross has already gained around 1.3% since Monday’s multi-month lows in the 120.80 region to today’s peaks near 122.30.
In the docket, Producer Prices in Euroland came in below expectations during May, while final services PMIs surprised to the upside. Later in the day, the US ADP report should rule the sentiment around the buck ahead of the release of the ISM Non-manufacturing and the Fed’s Beige Book.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.30% at 122.04 and faces the next hurdle at 122.49 (21-day SMA) followed by 123.75 (high May 21) and finally 124.09 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 120.78 (low Jun.3) would aim for 120.54 (monthly low Jan.17 2017) and then 118.82 (2019 low Jan.3 ‘flash crash’).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.