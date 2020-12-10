EUR/JPY refreshes weekly tops post-ECB, holds above mid-126.00s ahead of Lagarde’s speech

- EUR/JPY gained some positive traction after the ECB announced its latest policy decision.
- The ECB left key interest rates unchanged and increase the size of its PEPP by €500 billion.
- Selling bias around the safe-haven JPY remained supportive ahead of Lagarde’s speech.
The EUR/JPY cross rallied around 30 pips and shot to fresh weekly tops, around the 126.60 region in reaction to the latest ECB monetary policy decision.
As was expected, the European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged at the end of December meeting and increased the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by €500 billion. The ECB also extended the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP by 9-months to March 2022.
In the accompanying policy statement, the central bank offered no surprise and reiterated that the supportive measures will continue until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over. Moreover, the fact that additional stimulus was already priced in, the announcement did little to provide any fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, a heavily offered tone surrounding the safe-haven Japanese yen – despite the prevalent cautious mood – remained supportive of the intraday move up for the EUR/JPY cross. Market participants now look forward to the ECB's latest economic projections. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference.
Apart from this, Investors will closely scrutinize comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde, which might infuse a fresh bout of volatility and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|125.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.68
|Daily SMA50
|124.04
|Daily SMA100
|124.42
|Daily SMA200
|121.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.52
|Previous Daily Low
|125.79
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.31
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
