EUR/JPY recovers well from sell-off into the FOMC

- EUR/JPY holds steady ahead of the main FOMC event today.
- Eurozone data is also in focus and so too will be equities.
EUR/JPY rallied in Europe from a low of 131.47 to a high of 132.10 recovering from the drop in EUR/USD that slipped from 1.1610 to 1.1580. Equity market sentiment remained upbeat, the Russell 2000 joining the S&P 500 in printing record highs which helped to keep the equity tracking cross supported. At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading at 131.98 and is exte to remain subdued with Japanese holidays and the forthcoming conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
In data overnight, Manufacturing was slightly weaker than expected in October for the euro area. Manufacturing slowed in Germany and France but lifted in Italy. The main weakness in the series last month was in output, which fell 2.4pts to 53.3. Meanwhile, the Markit Services PMIs for Europe and the UK will be the final release for the month. September’s Euro Area unemployment rate report will reflect continued recovery.
FOMC in focus
As for the main event, the FOMC has the market positioned for a tapering announcement following guidance from the central bank which has managed expectations perfectly in terms of preparing the markets for what is likely to be speed tapering.
'Most officials seem to agree that it’s better to get tapering over as quickly as possible in order to leave the Fed maximum flexibility to hike rates when needed,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained. ''We believe that the most likely path for tapering has already been flagged by the Fed, which would reduce asset purchases by $15 bln per month ($10 bln UST and $5 bln MBS).''
Equities will be a key component to the performance in EUR/JPY today and the outcome of the Fed will be crucial in terms of things of a rate hike and the implications for stock markets built up on cheap money. With that being said, there could be more fireworks in US jobs data this week. The employment component of 52.0 is the highest since July when 57k manufacturing jobs were added out of 1.09 mln total NFP gain. All in all, this was a very solid report,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said. ISM services PMI will be reported Wednesday and so too will the ADP jobs report. The current consensus is 450k and we suspect it will creep higher.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|132.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.56
|Daily SMA50
|130.35
|Daily SMA100
|130.36
|Daily SMA200
|130.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.45
|Previous Daily Low
|131.72
|Previous Weekly High
|132.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1580 as the Fed looms
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1600 level, as the dollar strengthens while government bond yields retreated. Cooling expectations for rate hikes and persistent supply chains issues weigh on investors’ mood ahead of Fed’s decision.
GBP/USD: Bears bracing for a bumpy road to 1.3570
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3620, the lowest level in three weeks as traders brace for the key Wednesday morning in Asia. Although a clear downside break of 50-DMA and bearish MACD signals back the GBP/USD sellers, nearness to the key support zones and the RSI line’s proximity to the oversold area can put a floor under the prices.
Gold: Bulls run into a wall of resistance at the 61.8% golden ratio
The price of gold fell some 0.3% to $1,786.45/oz overnight from a high of $1,796.43 while market participants stayed focused on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which is now underway. Gold is meeting a critical level of resistance ahead of the FOMC outcome on Wednesday.
Polkadot enters price discovery mode as DOT targets $100
Polkadot price has continued to display its leadership as an outperformer in the altcoin market. However, because it has made new all-time highs, it has entered into price discovery mode, which means the highs are unknown until market participants ...
Fed Interest Rate Decision: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market direction.