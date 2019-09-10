- EUR/JPY comes under downside pressure near 118.40.
- The cross met resistance in the 118.80 area today.
- Markets’ focus now on the ECB gathering on Thursday.
The now offered bias around the European currency is weighing on sentiment and dragging EUR/JPY to the 118.40 region, giving away initial gains.
EUR/JPY cautious ahead of ECB
The cross is fading part of the recent advance to fresh 4-week peaks in the 118.80 region in response to some renewed weakness around the single currency and a better mood around the Japanese safe haven.
In fact, EUR is expected to navigate within a tight range ahead of the critical ECB gathering on Thursday, when the central bank is expected to unveil a package of looser monetary measures in order to boost inflation in the region and fight the ongoing slowdown.
Other than the ECB gathering, investors will also closely follow the publication of US inflation figures for the month of August ahead of the key FOMC meeting next week. It is worth recalling that the probability of another 25 bps ‘insurance cut’ by the Fed is around 93% according to ‘CME Fedwatch Tool’.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.01% at 118.47 and faces the next up barrier at 118.76 (high Sep.10) seconded by 119.58 (high Aug.13) and then 119.65 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a breach of 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
