EUR/JPY rebounds to mid-131.00s as euro benefits disproportionately from easing Ukraine/Russia tensions

- EUR/JPY saw a decent rebound on Tuesday as the geopolitical risk premia eased, propelling the pair into the mid-131.00s.
- In the scenario of continued de-escalation, a move back above 132.00 towards last week’s highs is on the cards.
EUR/JPY saw a decent rebound on Tuesday as the geopolitical risk premia that has weighed on the euro in recent days eased somewhat. The pair rallied back into the mid-131.00s and, at current levels in the 131.30s, is more than 1.0% above Monday’s near-130.00 lows with about 0.6% of that rally coming on Tuesday. Russia said it would partially withdraw troops from near the Ukraine border, as the nation continued to label Western warnings about potential military action against Ukraine as hysteria. Financial market participants read the move as de-escalating tensions somewhat, hence the more upbeat macro mood on Tuesday.
The general market theme was that stocks and risk-sensitive currencies rallied while safe-haven bonds and currencies underperformed, though the euro was a standout G10 performer on the day as traders assessed risks to the Russian gas import-dependent Eurozone as having lessened. That helped the euro shrug off weaker than expected German ZEW February survey results released in the European morning, while the second estimate of Eurozone Q4 GDP growth was unchanged from the first at 4.6% YoY and 0.3% QoQ.
Looking ahead, amid a lack of notable economic events on the Eurozone and Japanese economic calendars for the rest of the week, the main driver of EUR/JPY will remain geopolitics. If Friday arrives with no Russian military action having yet happened against Ukraine, EUR/JPY will have likely have continued to pare the losses it incurred last Friday on US warnings that war could break out as soon as this week. In the optimistic case where war does not happen and looks increasingly unlikely, EUR/JPY could likely rebounds back to the north of the 132.00 level and retest last week’s highs near 133.00.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|130.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.09
|Daily SMA50
|129.86
|Daily SMA100
|130.12
|Daily SMA200
|130.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.39
|Previous Daily Low
|130.04
|Previous Weekly High
|133.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.38
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
