EUR/JPY rebounds from lows near 128.20, looks to FOMC

- EUR/JPY regains some composure and bounces off 128.20.
- EMU’s final July CPI came in at 2.2% YoY, Core CPI at 0.7% YoY.
- Investors remain cautious ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
The softer tone in the greenback in combination with the prevailing selling pressure in the Japanese currency motivates EUR/JPY to rebound from earlier lows in the 128.20 area.
EUR/JPY now looks to FOMC
EUR/JPY manages to regain the smile after four consecutive daily pullbacks, including the breakdown of the always-relevant 200-day SMA, today just above 129.00 the figure.
The investors’ preference for the safe havens triggered a moderate correction lower in the cross since Monday, breaking below the consolidative theme in place since mid-July and re-visiting levels last seen in early March at the same time.
The upside bias in the Japanese yen comes in response to the improvement in yields of the key US 10-year benchmark to the vicinity of the 1.28% level so far.
In the data space, the Japanese trade surplus widened to ¥441 billion in July and Machinery Orders expanded 18.6% on a year to June. Closer to home, the final CPI in Euroland rose 2.2% YoY in July and 0.7% excluding food and energy costs, both prints falling in line with the preliminary data.
Later in the NA session, all the attention is expected to be on the release of the FOMC Minutes, where market participants will look for details on any discussion of the timing of QE tapering.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is gaining 0.28% at 128.63 and a surpass of 129.01 (200-day SMA) would expose 130.01 (high Aug.5) and then 130.56 (weekly high Jul.29). On the downside, the next support comes in at 128.22 (monthly low Aug.18) followed by 128.29 (low Mar.24) and finally 127.02 (78.6% Fibo of the March-June rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above critical 1.17 level ahead of Fed meeting minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, attempting recovery from the drops it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes. Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.2% YoY in July.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?