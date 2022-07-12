On the Tokyo front, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is dedicated to losing monetary policy further. The commentary from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on maintaining the ultra-loose monetary policy has strengthened the odds of ECB-BOJ policy divergence.

This time, the odds of a rate hike announcement by the ECB are higher as any further delay in interest rate elevation may turn the runaway inflation into the galloping one.

A preliminary estimate for the Germany HICP is 8.2%, similar to the prior release. The inflation rate is soaring in eurozone, thanks to the costly gas prices due to the prohibition of oil imports from Russia. It is worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) has not elevated its interest rates yet. Although the conclusion of the Asset Purchase Program (APP) has been announced, the rate hike has not featured like the other Western leaders.

The EUR/JPY pair has crossed the interim hurdle of 137.60 after a confident rebound from the intraday low at 137.28. On a broader note, the cross is trading back and forth in a tad wider range of 136.86-139.14 from the past three trading sessions. The asset is expected to remain sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the Germany Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which are due on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.