- EUR/JPY recaptures 136.00 and beyond on BOJ’s inaction.
- BOJ reaffirms loose monetary policy, yen bulls thrown out of the window.
- Focus shifts to BOJ’s Kuroda’s pressure and German inflation.
EUR/JPY is holding the higher ground above 136.50, staging a sharp 100+ pips rally after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) refrained from making any monetary policy adjustment, which smashed the yen further across the board.
The BOJ decided to keep its loose monetary policy, shrugging off the weakening of the yen and rising inflationary concerns. The BOJ’s dovish stance widened the yield differential between the US and Japan and powered the USD/JPY pair almost towards the 130.00 level.
The Japanese central bank did tweak its forward guidance on the monetary policy bias but maintained its stance to hold the YYC at 0.25%. The disparity between the BOJ and the other major global central bank increased, with the European Central Bank (ECB) also seen going for the first-rate hike as early as this July,
EUR/JPY, therefore, benefits from the central banks’ divergence theme. Further, reports that the EU gas producers are preparing to pay Russia in roubles also aid the euro to pause its downslide vs. the US dollar.
Looking ahead, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference will be eagerly awaited for his views on the yen decline and the reason to stand pat on the policy. Germany’s preliminary inflation reading will be also watched out for fresh trading impetus on the cross.
EUR/JPY technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.61
|Today Daily Change
|1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|135.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.34
|Daily SMA50
|132.78
|Daily SMA100
|131.38
|Daily SMA200
|130.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.16
|Previous Daily Low
|134.78
|Previous Weekly High
|140
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.45
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY clinches fresh 20-year highs just shy of 130.00 on BOJ inaction
USD/JPY rallies hard to renew a 20-year high just below 130.00 after the BOJ tweaked its forward guidance on monetary policy bias while keeping the key settings unchanged. The BOJ said it will conduct fixed-rate operations every day. The US dollar holds firmer amid a better market mood.
AUD/USD cracks 0.7100 amid a buoyant US dollar
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7100, as the US dollar continues to trade firmer, helped by a fresh USD/JPY rally. China’s covid outbreak appears to be capped as Shanghai prepares to ease restrictions. Australia’s inflation hits a 20-year high, fanning RBA May rate hike bets.
Gold downside opening up towards $1,850, all eyes on US GDP Premium
Gold Price resumed its downtrend on Wednesday, reversing Tuesday’s temporary pullback, as the buying interest around the US dollar remained unabated amid varied factors. Gold Price hit the lowest level in two months at $1,881, having failed to resist above the $1,900 mark.
ApeCoin price has professional traders sharpening their knives, here's why
ApeCoin price is still headed north, but the technicals should be analyzed thoroughly to maximize potential profit. ApeCoin price is currently trading at $19,80. Traders should expect a slight pull back into the $19.40 zone before an additional run-up towards $23.
The relationship between the dollar and the stock is a weird one
Yesterday’s data was mostly ignored, including the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, down to a lousy 0.4% for Q1om 1.3% last time. We get another estimate today. The drop was due to “yesterday’s annual revision to retail sales by the US Census Bureau.