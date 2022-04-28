- The EUR/JPY is about to close in April with gains of 2.25% in the month.
- An upbeat market mood weighed on the JPY, alongside a “dovish” Bank of Japan (BoJ).
- The BoJ would remain dovish, despite further JPY weakness and looks forward to overshooting the 2% inflation target.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Remains bullish biased, about to form a morning-star pattern.
The shared currency is rallying against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) committed to its dovish stance, despite expressions of the Japanese Minister of Finance that FX volatility is undesirable and calling recent moves “extremely worrying.” At 137.68, the EUR/JPY is up 1.55% in the day, up almost 200-pips in the trading session.
Global equities remain trading with gains after China’s recent Covid-19 outbreak seems to be controlled. The Ukraine-Russia tussles have taken the backseat so far, as hostilities would continue amidst Russia’s appetite for victory.
Meanwhile, in the Asian session, the Bank of Japan held rates unchanged and doubled down to the Yield Curve Control (YCC), offering to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at a fixed 0.25% rate. The BoJ’s expressed that they will ease policy without hesitations as needed with an eye on pandemic impact.
The BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, in his press conference, said that it is appropriate for Western central banks to tighten given higher inflation and their relatively quick recovery from the pandemic. Kuroda added that there is nothing wrong with diverging monetary policy between Japan and Western nations.
Also read: Breaking: Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, tweaks forward guidance, yen at fresh session lows, 129.52+
On the Eurozone side, inflation in Germany surprisingly rose to its fastest pace since the early 1990s, as shown by the Consumer Price Index at 7.8% y/y, beating the 7.6% forecasts by analysts.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos said that he had not seen any signs of wage dynamics, adding that wage increases are quite prudent and are compatible with the ECB’s target. In the meantime, ECB’s Visco expressed that a rate hike in the third quarter could happen, as reported by CNBC.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Wednesday’s note, I wrote, “As long as the EUR/JPY sits above 134.29,” the EUR/JPY “would stay bullish.” The Bank of Japan helped in fulfilling the aforementioned, being the only bank without tightening monetary policy. The EUR/JPY, on its way north, broke all the resistance levels mentioned on Wednesday’s vote, opening the door for further upside.
With that said, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be 138.00. Break above would expose 139, followed by April’s 25 daily high at 139.23, which, once cleared, will push the EUR/JPY towards the YTD high at 140.00.
Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.68
|Today Daily Change
|2.06
|Today Daily Change %
|1.52
|Today daily open
|135.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.34
|Daily SMA50
|132.78
|Daily SMA100
|131.38
|Daily SMA200
|130.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.16
|Previous Daily Low
|134.78
|Previous Weekly High
|140
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.45
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, trades below 1.2450
GBP/USD has lost its traction and touched its lowest level since July 2020 near 1.2410 after having recovered toward 1.2500 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing US Q1 GDP data. The greenback clings to strong daily gains as investors don't seem to be changing their minds on the Fed's tightening prospects.
Gold fails to recover, grinds back toward $1,880
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Ethereum price trend shows bearish exhaustion signals with $6.25 billion burn in ETH
Ethereum price could plummet as analysts identify signs of bearish exhaustion in the altcoin’s price trend. This comes despite a drop in Ethereum’s circulating supply as the quantity of ETH burned hits a record 2.1 million.
Can AMZN and AAPL stock rescue the market?
Earnings season really is getting into the meaty stuff this week. We already mentioned this was a make-or-break week and so it is. 170 out of the S&P 500 companies are reporting this week.