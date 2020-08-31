EUR/JPY pushes higher beyond 126.00, daily highs

- EUR/JPY looks firm and extends the upside above 126.00.
- The soft note in the dollar, yen fuels the strong rebound.
- German flash CPI coming up next in the euro calendar.
The continuation of the downside momentum around both the Japanese yen and the greenback is helping EUR/JPY to reclaim the area above 126.00 the figure at the beginning of the week.
EUR/JPY stronger on risk-on mood
While the greenback keeps melting, EUR/JPY continues its march north on quite a firm footing, managing to reclaim the 126.00 mark and beyond amidst a strong bias towards the risk-associated universe.
In fact, the selling pressure around the dollar has intensified following the Jackson Hole event and after Chief Powell introduced the Average Inflation Targeting, a view that has been perceived as the continuation of the “lower for longer” stance of the Federal Reserve.
Later in the session, the most salient event will be the release of August’s advanced inflation figures tracked by the CPI in Germany. In the US calendar, speeches by FOMC’s Clarida and Bostic are only due along with the Dallas Fed manufacturing index.
News around the Japanese safe haven says S.Abe's righ-hand man Y.Suga is the front-runner to replace him following his decision to step down (Friday) due to health reasons.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.84% at 126.46 and faces the next hurdle at 126.75 (2020 high Aug.13) followed by 126.80 (monthly high Apr.17 2019) and finally 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1). On the opposite side, a drop below 124.44 (weekly low Aug.21) would expose 124.28 (weekly low Aug.11) and finally 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.1950 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1950, closer to the highs. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. Preliminary German inflation figures missed expectations and remained below 0%.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.