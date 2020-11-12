EUR/JPY pulls back to 124.00 after being rejected at 124.50

- EUR/JPY remains practically flat on the day after hovering around 124.00.
- The common currency loses momentum as market sentiment fades.
- EUR/JPY holding above key support at 123.80.
The euro has been trading back and forth both sides of the 124.00 level on Thursday, on a slightly negative tone, after peaking right above 125.00 earlier this week. Upside attempts seen earlier have been capped at 124.50, and the pair returned to 124.00, practically flat on the daily chart.
Yen picks up as risk sentiment sours
From a wider perspective, the common currency has been trading within a downward trending channel over the last three days, correcting lower after having rallied 1.30% amid Monday's risk rally to be capped at 125.10 resistance area.
The positive market mood witnessed earlier this week has cooled off over the last sessions, with the investors shifting their focus to the escalating COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe. Concerns about the economic impact of the second coronavirus wave have offset enthusiasm about the progress on the vaccine, with demand for safe-haven currencies like the yen increasing, in detriment of riskier assets like the euro.
EUR/USD: Important support at 123.80
At the moment, the pair remains supported above the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAs, at 123.80. A clear breach below there might open the path towards 123.15 (November 5 high) and 122.05 (November 5, 6 lows). On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 124.65 (November 11 high) and above here, 125.10 (October and November highs) and September 10 high at 126.45.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|124.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.32
|Daily SMA50
|123.9
|Daily SMA100
|123.8
|Daily SMA200
|121.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.68
|Previous Daily Low
|123.92
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.7
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
