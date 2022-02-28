EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Bulls need to surpass 200-EMA for the upside, 130.30 eyed

- Bulls need to cross 200-EMA as an upside filter to claim 130.30.
- The cross had opened around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 129.16.
- The higher highs and higher lows structure is intact but awaits more upside filters ahead.
The EUR/JPY has been following the primary component of Dow Theory by sustaining above Friday’s low of 128.73 despite the bearish opening gap on Monday. The cross continues to form the higher high and higher low structure but awaits more filters ahead.
EUR/JPY has opened around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed between Fridays’s low and high at 128.73 and 130.30) at 129.16 on Monday. This usually acts as major support for an asset after a correction. Investors often consider these pullbacks as a bargain buy. The cross is trading in a narrow range of 129.15-129.43 and is hinting for a squeeze in the volatility bands.
On a 15-minute scale, EUR/JPY is trading below 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), despite a ‘higher high and higher low’ structure, which signals for a lackluster move going forward. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped sharply near 30.00 after trading in a bullish range of 60.00-40.00.
Bulls are paying attention on 200-EMA at 129.51, as its violation will send the cross higher towards Friday’s high at 130.30 and Wednesday’s high at 130.71 respectively.
On the flip side, bulls can lose grip it the spot slips below Monday’s low at 129.15 towards Friday’s low at 128.73, followed by Thursday’s low at 127.92.
EUR/JPY 15-minute chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|130.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.71
|Daily SMA50
|130.23
|Daily SMA100
|130.22
|Daily SMA200
|130.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.29
|Previous Daily Low
|128.72
|Previous Weekly High
|130.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.92
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1200, following a week-start downside gap of nearly 100-pips to fresh 2021 lows. Hopes of peace revive as Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday post- Moscow’s high alert to nuclear stations and Western sanctions on Russia.
GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar
GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line. Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7150 on Russia-Ukraine woes, ignores strong Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7180, down 0.72% intraday following the 70-pip gap-down to begin the week’s trading on Monday. Australia Retail Sales outlawed market expectations of 0.4% growth in January.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines. Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert. Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.