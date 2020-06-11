EUR/JPY Price Analysts: Euro set to extend losses, next target at 120.00

- The worst day for equities since April weighs on EUR/JPY.
- Euro drops for the fourth day in a row versus the yen, oversold but with more room for losses.
The EUR/JPY pair accelerated to the downside after falling below the 121.30/40 support area. It bottomed at 120.80 and climbed back toward 121.00.
A consolidation below 121.00 would keep the pressure on the euro intact. The next strong support area is seen at 120.00, with interim support around 120.50. If reach in the short-term, a bullish correction from 120.00, seems likely.
The short-term bias will continue to favor the downside, as long as it holds below 122.00 (downtrend line and the 21-SMA in four hours charts). If EUR/JPY rebounds and rises above 122.00, it would alleviate the pressure. The next resistance stands at 122.60.
EUR/JPY 4-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|121.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.53
|Daily SMA50
|117.89
|Daily SMA100
|118.75
|Daily SMA200
|119.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.36
|Previous Daily Low
|121.59
|Previous Weekly High
|124.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.42
|Previous Monthly High
|119.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|121.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.05
