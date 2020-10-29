EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside structure confluence puts 123.30 on the map

- EUR/JPY is stalling on a downside impulse and bulls look to a meaningful correction.
- Significantly, the bears ate testing a critical demand area, failures open prospects for strong correction.
EUR/JPY is in a bearish impulse on both the monthly and weekly chart which may have run its course, for now, giving rise to a bullish prospect towards 123.30.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bullish bias from a monthly, weekly and daily perspective.
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
The weekly offers a bullish outlook within this support area also.
Daily charts
The daily chart aligns with both the weekly and monthly bullish bias and the Fibonaccis can be a helpful guide as to where a correction is expected.
However, there is a 61.8% confluence with structure higher up for which the bulls would prefer to complete and test the bearish commitments.
The conditions, however, need to mature on the lower time frames before a high probability trade setup and bullish bias can be made.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
