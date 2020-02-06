EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside still capped by the 55-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • Upside in EUR/JPY lost momentum above 121.00.
  • Further up aligns the 21-day SMA at 121.27.

Levels just above the 121.00 mark, home of the 55-day SMA, continue to limit occasional bullish attempts in EUR/JPY.

Above this area comes in the 21-day SMA at 121.25. If the buying pressure gathers steam, then there are no relevant resistance levels until 2020 highs in the 122.85/90 band. (January 16th).

Looking at the broader view, while above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.59, the cross should keep the positive stance in the short-term horizon.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.79
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 120.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.28
Daily SMA50 121.25
Daily SMA100 120.44
Daily SMA200 120.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.15
Previous Daily Low 120.66
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

