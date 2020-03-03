EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside run out of steam near 121.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has failed once again to surpass the 121.00 mark on Tuesday.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges monthly peaks near 121.50.

EUR/JPY is suffering the increased JPY-buying amidst persistent demand for the safe haven universe, always in response to unabated fears around the Chinese coronavirus.

The key area remains the 120.30 level, where is located the 200-day SMA. Below it, the cross is expected to face increasing odds for a deeper retracement.

Against this backdrop, a move to the area of 2020 lows near 118.50 should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.92
Today Daily Change 113
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 120.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.04
Daily SMA50 120.85
Daily SMA100 120.77
Daily SMA200 120.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.75
Previous Daily Low 118.62
Previous Weekly High 121.07
Previous Weekly Low 118.38
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,

Read more

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures