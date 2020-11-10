EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Upside remains capped by the 125.00 area so far

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s strong uptick above 125.00 the figure.
  • This area is now expected to emerge as a solid resistance.

EUR/JPY came under some downside pressure following an auspicious start of the week.

EUR/JPY climbed and tested multi-week tops beyond 125.00 the figure at the beginning of the week, although the uptick lost vigour soon afterwards. A move past this level should put the 2020 highs in the 127.00 neighbourhood back on the radar.

Extra gains remain likely while above the key 200-day SMA at 121.23. This key contention area is also reinforced by the October lows around 121.60.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.33
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 124.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.26
Daily SMA50 123.97
Daily SMA100 123.72
Daily SMA200 121.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 125.14
Previous Daily Low 122.68
Previous Weekly High 123.18
Previous Weekly Low 121.7
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes

GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints

EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover

Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed

Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.

Read more

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns

The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures