- EUR/JPY slides for the second day in a row amid mixed market sentiment.
- EUR/JPY: A break below the 200-day moving average could tumble the cross-currency.
- EUR/JPY: Tweezers-top candle pattern supports the bearish bias.
The EUR/JPY starts the Asian session on the wrong foot, edges lower, trading at 129.87, down 0.31% at the time of writing. As the Asian session begins, the market sentiment is a mixed bag, with most Asian equity indices futures rising between 0.01% and 0.53%, except for the Hang-Seng and the FTSE China A50 Index, which are dropping 0.19% and 0.22%, respectively.
The US 10-year benchmark note yield, which dramatically influences the Japanese Yen, is at 1.524%, unchanged.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart.
EUR/JPY price action for the last couple of days depicts the formation of a tweezers-top candle pattern, which suggests that lower prices lie ahead. However, the September 29 low at 129.67 pierced the 200-day moving average (DMA), but it bounced off and closed around 129.86.
For the EUR/JPY sellers to resume the downtrend on the cross-currency, they will need a daily close below 129.50. In case of that outcome, the following support level would be the September 22 low at 127.93. A decisive daily break of the latter could expose the February 1 high at 127.15.
On the flip side, if the EUR/JPY buyers want to regain control, they need to reclaim 130.30. If the buyers break that level, then the next supply zone would be the confluence of the September 3 high and the 100-day moving average (DMA) around the 130.74-80 range.
The Relative Strength Index is at 53, slightly up, supporting the upside bias, but the tweezers-top candle pattern, and the closeness to the confluence of the 200 and the 50-DMA’s, could exert downward pressure to the EUR/JPY.
ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|130.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.64
|Daily SMA50
|129.54
|Daily SMA100
|130.85
|Daily SMA200
|129.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.38
|Previous Daily Low
|129.67
|Previous Weekly High
|129.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.93
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD bulls flushed out as US dollar soars
GBP/USD was sent packing all the way to the lowest levels since the end of 2020 with two-fold risk sentiment. These included soaring natural gas prices and petrol shortages in Britain due to Brexit Supply chain constraints as well as a global equity selloff on Tuesday.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?