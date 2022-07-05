- The EUR/JPY extends its losses during the week by 1.37%.
- EU recession fears and risk aversion are a headwind for the EUR/JPY.
- EUR/JPY Tuesday’s price action opened the door for a corrective pullback towards 140.60s before resuming downwards.
The EUR/JPY refreshes three-week lows below the 139.00 mark, for the first time since June 16, amidst a mixed market mood, which later progressed as US equities erased earlier losses. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.11.
EU recession fears, a headwind for the EUR/JPY
Futures of Asian stocks prepare to open mixed, carrying on Wall Street’s mood. Fears of a worldwide recession amidst inflation at around 40-year high levels spurred a flight to safety. Safe-haven peers, like the Japanese yen, got bolstered by the previously mentioned. Contrarily a gloomy economic outlook in the EU was a headwind for the EUR/JPY.
The EUR/JPY, Tuesday open, was near the Monday highs, followed by a rally towards the 200-H1 simple moving average (SMA) at around 142.35. However, once the cross approached that price level, sellers stepped in and sent the EUR/JPY nosediving towards the daily low around 138.94, reached late in the North American session.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
On the Monday analysis, I wrote that “EUR/JPY traders should note that albeit a bullish harami has formed, sellers begin to mount around 142.00, which might send the cross-currency pair tumbling toward the July 1 low at 139.80.” During the Tuesday session, the EUR/JPY achieved the target mentioned previously as sellers piled around the 200-H1 SMA, sending the pair tumbling beyond the July 1 low. Nevertheless, the magnitude of the fall opened the door for a corrective pullback, at least a 50% retracement towards 140.65, before resuming the ongoing downtrend.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 140.00. The break below will expose the 50-day EMA at 138.96, followed by the June 16 daily low at around 137.83.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.2
|Today Daily Change
|-2.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.50
|Today daily open
|141.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.01
|Daily SMA50
|138.86
|Daily SMA100
|135.74
|Daily SMA200
|132.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.67
|Previous Daily Low
|140.61
|Previous Weekly High
|144.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.79
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD to display oscillation around 0.6800 ahead of Fed minutes
The AUD/USD pair displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 0.6762 in the late New York session. The responsive buying action came after the aussie bears re-tested the weekly lows at 0.6764, recorded on July 1.
EUR/USD licks its wounds at 20-year low under 1.0300, Fed Minutes eyed
EUR/USD moves stabilize near the lowest levels in two decades after falling the most since March 2020, as bears await fresh clues to extend the fierce south-run. Yields dropped to five-week low, equities dwindled as well.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Who will catch the falling knife? pt.2
The cryptocurrency market is at a make-or-break point. Key price levels have been defined below to keep track of future directional bias.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!