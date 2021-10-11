- The EUR/JPY approaches the 131.00 figure amid a risk-off environment.
- The euro followed the British pound path, rising against the Japanese yen.
- EUR/JPY: From a technical perspective, the cross-currency is in an uptrend.
The EUR/JPY is rallying near the 131.00 thresholds, advances almost 1% during the day, trading at 130.93 at the time of writing. A risk-off market sentiment, as witnessed by US stocks indices which posted losses between 0.69% and 0.72%, failed to boost the safe-haven status of the Japanese yen, which was not able to gain traction against any of the G8 currencies.
Meanwhile, the single currency followed the British pound footsteps on the back of hawkish comments made by the Bank of England members, who expressed worries about inflation, and readiness to hike interest rates sooner than foreseen, despite continuing their bond purchasing program.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The EUR/JPY is trading above the 200-day moving average (DMA). The abovementioned signals that the pair could be headed for higher prices, as the 200-DMA indicates the major trend. A daily close above the latter could open the way for further gains. The first resistance level would be the July 13 high at 131.08. A breach of that level could open the door for further gains. The following resistance level would be the July 1 high at 132.42 and the June 1 high at 134.117.
On the flip side, failure at 131.00 could push the cross-currency towards 130.00. In that case, the 200-DMA at 129.80 would be the first support. A breach of that level opens the door for a test of crucial demand levels at the 50-DMA at 129.39, followed by the October 8 low at 128.86.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63. As it is located above the 50-midline, meaning that the EUR/JPY has an upside bias.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.93
|Today Daily Change
|1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|129.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.21
|Daily SMA50
|129.4
|Daily SMA100
|130.56
|Daily SMA200
|129.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.92
|Previous Daily Low
|128.93
|Previous Weekly High
|129.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.34
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold: Bulls hold the fort at daily support, $1,790 eyed
The price of gold on Monday was consolidating at daily support between a low of $1,750.24 and a high of $1,761.09. Inflation and consumer spending data is going to be critical for the days ahead leading into the Federal Reserve.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu breaks out, targets $0.000045
Shiba Inu price consolidates, digests the prior week's rally, and continues to breakout higher. Likelihood of a deeper retracement to increase if buying interest declines. The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.
'Xi Thought' and its impact on the corporate West
The Wall Street Journal has reported that ''Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.''