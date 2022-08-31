- EUR/JPY recorded a fresh weekly high each day of the week.
- The shared currency strengthened once it broke above the 139.00 mark on the high EU inflation data.
- EUR/JPY and RSI’s negative divergence in the 4-hour chart suggests the pair might pull back before testing 140.00.
The EUR/JPY extends its weekly gains for the fourth consecutive day, up almost 0.50% during the day as the New York session is about to end. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 139.60, refreshing five-week highs, for the fourth straight day.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After consolidating around the 138.20-139.20 area, the cross-currency resumed its up trend. Data from the euro area, showing inflation around 9.1% YoY, caused a jump in the pair, clearing the 139.00 figure and hitting a fresh weekly high of 139.68.
Hence, the EUR/JPY path of least resistance is upwards. So, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the 140.00 figure. A decisive break would pave the way toward July 21 cycle high at 142.32.
The EUR/JPY 4-hour chart illustrates the pair clearing the July 27 high at 139.50, further cementing the case for a 140.00 test. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows signs of exhaustion, as the EUR/JPY reaches a fresh higher high, while the RSI’s peak is lower than the previous impulse to the upside. Therefore, a negative divergence could be forming, meaning that the EUR/JPY might drop soon before resuming the uptrend.
The EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be the 140.07 July 25 high. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the July 22 daily high at 141.09, followed by the YTD high at 142.35.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.60
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.04
|Daily SMA50
|138.66
|Daily SMA100
|138.33
|Daily SMA200
|134.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.22
|Previous Daily Low
|138.26
|Previous Weekly High
|137.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.52
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
