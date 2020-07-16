EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Traders eye downside support levels after a failure to break the previous wave high

- EUR/JPY is still trading just above flat for the session on Thursday.
- There has been some selling pressure in the last hour or so.
EUR/JPY 1-hour chart
EUR/JPY has been very positive for most of the session but in the last few hours, the price action has switched to the downside. The catalyst could have been a rejection of the previous wave high at 122.50. There could have been a bank of sell orders at the level but nevertheless the bulls could not break the resistance.
On the downside, there are some key levels close to the current price. The next support is at the red line at 121.83, A break of this level would make a new wave low and could indicate a trade change might be taking place. Another interesting support could be the black trendline and a break there could be first up before the test of the red support zone.
The Relative Strength Index has just recently turned bearish, the indicator is about to attack the 50 level and a break is a bearish signal. The MACD is still positive for now, the histogram is still in the green but the bars are getting smaller. The signal lines are still just about above the mid-zone which is still bullish but they do lag behind the price. On the daily chart, there was a rejection of the highs yesterday too and if it happens once again today it would confirm that bearishness.
Additional levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|122.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.89
|Daily SMA50
|119.84
|Daily SMA100
|118.95
|Daily SMA200
|119.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.5
|Previous Daily Low
|121.82
|Previous Weekly High
|121.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.27
|Previous Monthly High
|124.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
