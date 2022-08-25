- EUR/JPY keeps the choppy trade around the 136.00 zone.
- The positive outlook remains unchanged above the 200-day SMA.
EUR/JPY fades Wednesday’s downtick and resumes the downside amidst the prevailing erratic performance so far this week.
Extra weakness now appears in store for the cross, with the immediate support at the weekly low at 134.94 (August 16). The loss of this level should expose a deeper pullback to the 200-day SMA, today at 134.18.
While above the latter, the prospects for the pair should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.08
|Today Daily Change
|97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|136.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.68
|Daily SMA50
|138.98
|Daily SMA100
|138.24
|Daily SMA200
|134.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.79
|Previous Daily Low
|135.52
|Previous Weekly High
|137.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.95
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold looks north towards $1,782 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is extending its three-day recovery rally on Thursday, capitalizing on the ongoing correction in the US dollar across the board. China announced additional economic stimulus to support growth late Wednesday, which has lifted the overall market mood.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
SoFi Technologies shares advance again Thursday after student loan resumption
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has added another close to 4% in Thursday's premarket after continued excitement over US President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans and resume student loan payments that were halted during the covid pandemic.