EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 125.00 area keeps capping the upside

EUR/JPY finally tests the 125.00 zone on Monday.

If this level is cleared, then the next target comes in at 127.00.

EUR/JPY adds to Friday’s gains and managed to flirt with the 125.00 region albeit losing some traction afterwards.

Is this important hurdle is cleared in the near-term, then there are no relevant resistance levels until the 2020 peaks in the 127.00 neighbourhood (September 1).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 121.50 the outlook should remain constructive. The October’s low around 121.60 also reinforces this key contention zone.

EUR/JPY daily chart