EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 125.00 area keeps capping the upside

  • EUR/JPY finally tests the 125.00 zone on Monday.
  • If this level is cleared, then the next target comes in at 127.00.

EUR/JPY adds to Friday’s gains and managed to flirt with the 125.00 region albeit losing some traction afterwards.

Is this important hurdle is cleared in the near-term, then there are no relevant resistance levels until the 2020 peaks in the 127.00 neighbourhood (September 1).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 121.50 the outlook should remain constructive. The October’s low around 121.60 also reinforces this key contention zone.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.62
Today Daily Change 66
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 124.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.56
Daily SMA50 123.6
Daily SMA100 124.15
Daily SMA200 121.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.48
Previous Daily Low 123.9
Previous Weekly High 124.57
Previous Weekly Low 123.08
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

