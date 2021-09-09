EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Teases double-top confirmation on the ECB day

- EUR/JPY sellers attack monthly horizontal support to confirm bearish chart pattern.
- MACD conditions favor theoretical downside move targeting 100, 200-SMA.
- Bulls need to cross 130.75 to retake the controls.
EUR/JPY takes offers around 130.17, down 0.07% intraday as bears brace for further dominance during early Thursday. However, the support line of the bearish formation and the pre-ECB caution challenges the pair sellers of late.
It’s worth noting that the bearish MACD signals and multiple failures to reach the 131.00 threshold keep the EUR/JPY sellers hopeful.
Hence, a clear downside break of 130.15 will direct the quote towards a convergence of 100 and 200-SMA near 129.60-55. During the fall, the 130.00 psychological magnet can offer an intermediate halt to watch.
In a case where EUR/JPY remains bearish past 129.55, odds of its slump to the last month’s low near 127.95 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback remains less important until staying below the double tops near 130.70-75. Also acting as the key hurdle is the 140.00 round figure.
EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|130.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.45
|Daily SMA50
|129.88
|Daily SMA100
|131.14
|Daily SMA200
|129.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.7
|Previous Daily Low
|130.18
|Previous Weekly High
|130.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.49
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits crunch-time ECB interest rate (taper) decision
The ECB is the main event for today's finical markets. EUR/USD is consolidated at the 61.8% golden ratio and awaits the outcome. Investors are nervous that the global economy is slowing yet inflation is near a decade high.
GBP/USD: Bears need to break a lot of support structure
GBP/USD stablises at a key 1.3750 area as traders move to the sidelines. The bulls are eyeing a run back towards the counter trendline from a daily perspective. The price has made a firm rejection from the lows and offer little in the way of bias at the moment.
Gold bears keep eye on daily lows near $1,780
Gold prices remain pressurised since the beginning of the week after testing the highs of $1,830.32. A fresh round of selling emerges when prices slipped below $1,800 on Tuesday.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Will ECB look past decade high inflation?
The ECB has a monetary policy announcement on Thursday and many investors are wondering if euro will fall to the same fate as the Canadian and Australian dollars. Both currencies were sold after the rate announcements.