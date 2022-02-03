EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Teases death-cross above 129.00 with eyes on ECB

- EUR/JPY retreats from 21-day EMA surrounding weekly top.
- Bearish moving average cross-over, bumpy road to the north challenge buyers.
- Six-week-old ascending trend line offers key support ahead of late 2021 bottom.
- ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation
EUR/JPY struggles for clear direction around the weekly top, recently easing to 129.35 ahead of Thursday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair justifies the market’s cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcements while stepping back from the 21-day EMA amid bearish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting that the 50-day EMA and 200-day EMA, around 129.55-60, add to the upside filters beyond the 21-day EMA level of 129.45.
Given the downbeat MACD signals and multiple moving averages challenging the EUR/JPY bulls, the pair is likely to remain weak unless crossing the 129.60 level.
Even if the quote rises past 129.60, the 130.00 threshold and a descending resistance line from late October, near 130.95, will challenge the pair’s further upside.
Alternatively, the 50-day EMA poses a bearish break below the 200-day EMA to portray a death-cross, which in turn will please sellers to challenge the short-term support line near 128.45 if confirmed.
Following that, the 128.00 round figure and December 2021 low surrounding 127.40 will be crucial to watch for EUR/JPY sellers.
EUR/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|129.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.78
|Daily SMA50
|129.3
|Daily SMA100
|129.91
|Daily SMA200
|130.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.47
|Previous Daily Low
|129.04
|Previous Weekly High
|129.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.25
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
