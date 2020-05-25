EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Support emerges in the 117.00 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY’s decline appears to have met decent support in the 117.00 neighbourhood so far.
  • The resumption of the upside bias should target the 118.50 region in the short-term horizon.

The downside momentum in EUR/JPY lost momentum in the 117.00 area so far, after being rejected from monthly tops in the mid-118.00s.

If sellers remain in control, the corrective move could morph into a more important drop to, initially, the April’s low at 115.44.

In case the buying interest resurface, then the 118.50 area should return to the investors’ radar.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.19
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 117.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.41
Daily SMA50 117.45
Daily SMA100 118.89
Daily SMA200 119.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.98
Previous Daily Low 117
Previous Weekly High 118.52
Previous Weekly Low 115.79
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD is pressured under 1.09 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD is pressured under 1.09 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May beat expectations with 79.5 points in May. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

The new week has kicked off with dollar strength as the US and China have kept tensions high. Thin liquidity and potential erratic movements may occur as the United States and United Kingdom are on holiday.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold met with some fresh supply on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling and was last seen trading with only modest losses, just below $1730 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Monday amid a positive mood around equity markets. Concerns about worsening US-China tensions seemed to be the only factor capping further gains. Sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, 108.00 mark needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures