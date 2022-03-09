EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles to breach 23.6% Fibo retracement at 126.50

- EUR/JPY is struggling to violate 23.6% Fibo retracement at 126.50.
- The RSI (14) is likely to find resistance near 60.00 amid the broader bearish picture.
- The shared currency awaits a violation of 126.73 for upside momentum.
The EUR/JPY pair has remained in the grip of bears from February 10 after failing to breach its eight-month high at 133.50. The cross has sensed barricades near the trendline placed from the February 10 high at 133.15.
On a four-hour scale, EUR/JPY is struggling to overstep a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which is placed from February 10 high at 133.15 to March 7 low at 124.39. Usually, a struggle near 23.6% Fibo retracement denotes a fresh corrective wave after an impulsive one.
The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages are trading at 127.15 and 129.10 respectively, which have recorded a bearish crossover, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has surpassed 40.00 after oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00. The ongoing oscillator action is indicating that the RSI (14) may find resistance near 60.00 and will trade lower or consolidate.
As the asset is hovering around the 23.6% Fibo retracement, it is likely to address significant offers if the asset tumble below Wednesday’s low at 126.12. This will grind the cross lower towards Tuesday’s low at 125.22 and Monday’s low at 124.39.
On the flip side, a bullish momentum can be observed if the pair climbs above Tuesday’s high at 126.73. A breach of 126.73 will send the cross towards the 50-EMA and 38.2% Fibo retracement at 127.15 and 127.80, respectively.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|126.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.46
|Daily SMA50
|129.92
|Daily SMA100
|129.88
|Daily SMA200
|130.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.73
|Previous Daily Low
|125.11
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.07
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
