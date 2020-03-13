EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Strongly bid, probes monthly resistance trendline

- EUR/JPY registers strong gains on the BOJ’s action, risk reset.
- The monthly falling trend line, 200-bar SMA guard immediate upside.
- 116.35/30 offers strong downside support.
EUR/JPY takes the bids to 118.53, up 1.29%, ahead of the European open on Friday. The pair recently benefited from the BOJ’s liquidity infusion as well as a pullback in the early-day risk-off.
As a result, it confronts the short-term falling trend line, currently at 118.90, a break of which could challenge the weekly top near 119.50.
However, 200-bar SMA near 119.65 and 120.00 round-figure could challenge the bulls past-119.50.
Alternatively, 117.70 and 116.90 can works as immediate supports ahead of the 116.35/30 horizontal area.
In a case where the bears keep dominating past-116.35, traders the year 2019 low near 115.85 could return to the charts.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.54
|Today Daily Change
|1.52
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30%
|Today daily open
|117.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.44
|Daily SMA50
|120.36
|Daily SMA100
|120.6
|Daily SMA200
|120.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.34
|Previous Daily Low
|116.31
|Previous Weekly High
|120.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.62
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears
EUR/USD has moved back above 1.12 ahead of the London open and could continue to draw haven bids amid heightened fears of a global recession. As a result, investors are likely to continue rotating money out of risk currencies and into the haven currencies like the EUR.
GBP/USD nears five-month low amid global rout, BOE minutes in focus
GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the fourth day in a row. Coronavirus carnage continues, leads to cancellation of the next week’s EU-UK talks. BOE minutes might offer intermediate clues, virus headlines can dominate.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
Gold: Prints 5-week low, bearish engulfing candle on weekly
Gold prints lowest level since Feb. 5, having dropped for a third straight day on Thursday. The weekly candle has neutralized the broader bullish outlook. A minor corrective bounce may be seen as intraday charts are reporting bullish divergences.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.