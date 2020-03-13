EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Strongly bid, probes monthly resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY registers strong gains on the BOJ’s action, risk reset.
  • The monthly falling trend line, 200-bar SMA guard immediate upside.
  • 116.35/30 offers strong downside support.

EUR/JPY takes the bids to 118.53, up 1.29%, ahead of the European open on Friday. The pair recently benefited from the BOJ’s liquidity infusion as well as a pullback in the early-day risk-off.

As a result, it confronts the short-term falling trend line, currently at 118.90, a break of which could challenge the weekly top near 119.50.

However, 200-bar SMA near 119.65 and 120.00 round-figure could challenge the bulls past-119.50.

Alternatively, 117.70 and 116.90 can works as immediate supports ahead of the 116.35/30 horizontal area.

In a case where the bears keep dominating past-116.35, traders the year 2019 low near 115.85 could return to the charts.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 118.54
Today Daily Change 1.52
Today Daily Change % 1.30%
Today daily open 117.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.44
Daily SMA50 120.36
Daily SMA100 120.6
Daily SMA200 120.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.34
Previous Daily Low 116.31
Previous Weekly High 120.95
Previous Weekly Low 118.62
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears

EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears

EUR/USD has moved back above 1.12 ahead of the London open and could continue to draw haven bids amid heightened fears of a global recession. As a result, investors are likely to continue rotating money out of risk currencies and into the haven currencies like the EUR.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears five-month low amid global rout, BOE minutes in focus

GBP/USD nears five-month low amid global rout, BOE minutes in focus

GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the fourth day in a row. Coronavirus carnage continues, leads to cancellation of the next week’s EU-UK talks. BOE minutes might offer intermediate clues, virus headlines can dominate.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?

Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.

Read more

Gold: Prints 5-week low, bearish engulfing candle on weekly

Gold: Prints 5-week low, bearish engulfing candle on weekly

Gold prints lowest level since Feb. 5, having dropped for a third straight day on Thursday. The weekly candle has neutralized the broader bullish outlook. A minor corrective bounce may be seen as intraday charts are reporting bullish divergences.

Gold News

WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures