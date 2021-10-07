EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Still room for a drop to 128.00

- EUR/JPY regains some composure albeit still below 129.00.
- Further decline could see the 128.00 area retested near term.
EUR/JPY posts modest gains above 128.00 on Thursday, although another test/surpass of the 129.00 mark still remains elusive for the time being.
EUR/JPY manages to reverse Wednesday’s sharp drop to the 128.30 area and opens the door to some recovery in the short-term. Against that, there are minor hurdles at the 20- and 10-day SMAs at 129.15 and 129.28, respectively. Further up comes the so far monthly highs in the mid-129.00s (October 6), area coincident with the 55-day SMA and a Fibo level (of the June-August drop).
The near-term outlook for the cross remains bearish while below the critical 200-day SMA, today at 129.74.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.79
|Today Daily Change
|28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|128.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.26
|Daily SMA50
|129.43
|Daily SMA100
|130.63
|Daily SMA200
|129.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.5
|Previous Daily Low
|128.34
|Previous Weekly High
|130.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.55
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares recovery gains as rising US T-bond yields support the dollar
EUR/USD lost its momentum after climbing above 1.1570 and returned to the 1.1550 area in the early American session on Thursday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields support the greenback and make it difficult for the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, benefiting from hopes for a resolution to the debt ceiling crisis and smoother Sino-American relations. UK PM Johnson's refusal to allow more immigrants to drive lorries is marginally weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD loses traction, closes in on $1,750
The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the modest bearish pressure surrounding the greenback and advanced to a daily high of $1,767 during the European trading hours before losing its traction.
Shiba Inu outranks AVAX and Chainlink as SHIB becomes the 12th largest crypto by market cap
Shiba Inu is ready to overtake Dogecoin with its rapid growth in market capitalization. The memecoin is currently the most traded cryptocurrency on Binance, Coinbase and Huobi.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 8. Following a disappointing increase of 235,000 in August, investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rebound and rise by 488,000 in September.