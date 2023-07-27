EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Stays defensive above the 155.00 area, ECB, BoJ eyed

- EUR/JPY holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs on the one-hour chart.
- The immediate resistance level is located at 155.40; 154.90–155.00 is the crucial support zone.
- Investors await the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) decisions.
The EUR/JPY pair loses momentum and remains on the defensive above 155.00 in the Asian session. Market participants await the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
The ECB is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Thursday. Market participants speculate that the ECB will raise borrowing costs in July and September to bring inflation back to target. The concern about the economic slowdown in the Eurozone exerts pressure on the Euro against its rivals. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde will offer hints about further monetary policy and might allow the Euro to stay firmer.
On the other hand, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda put an end to speculation of a Yield Control Curve policy change and said that there was still some way to go before reaching the 2% inflation target. Japanese policymakers are likely to maintain an ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday. This, in turn, might lead to the weakening of the Japanese Yen against its major rivals due to monetary policy divergences.
According to the one-hour chart, EUR/JPY holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which means further downside looks favorable. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, within bearish territory, suggesting that sellers will likely retain control soon.
Therefore, the cross could meet the immediate resistance level of 155.40 (50-hour EMA), followed by 155.50 (100-hour EMA). The additional upside filter to watch is 155.75 (High July 26). The 156.00 area appears to be a tough nut to crack for EUR/JPY.
On the flip side, any extended weakness below the 154.90–155.00 zone (a psychological round mark and low of July 27) will challenge the initial support level of 154.50 (Low of July 14). Further south, the cross will see a drop to 154.00, highlighting a psychological round figure and a low of July 13.
EUR/JPY one-hour chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|155.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.2
|Daily SMA50
|153.65
|Daily SMA100
|149.63
|Daily SMA200
|146.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.99
|Previous Daily Low
|155.15
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
