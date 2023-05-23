EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Stalls around 149.20s after hitting a weekly high around 150.00

On the upside, the EUR/JPY first resistance is 150.00. A breach of it, and the cross could rally toward 151.00, ahead of the YTD high of 151.61. Conversely, the EUR/JPY first support is 149.00. A successful move below this resistance will pave the way for a pullback toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 148.42 before dipping toward the 148.00 figure. The next stop would be the 59-day EMA at 146.85.

The EUR/JPY daily chart suggests the pair remains neutral but slightly downward biased, as it remains below the year-to-date (YTD) high of 151.61. in the last three trading days, the EUR/JPY failed to conquer the 150.00 figure, and bad Eurozone (EU) economic data on Tuesday exposed the pair to selling pressure. That would likely keep the EUR/JPY trapped within the 149.00-150.00 area unless fundamental catalysts like European Central Bank (ECB) speakers or Japanese inflation figures give some cues about the EUR/JPY’s trend direction.

