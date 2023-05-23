EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Stalls around 149.20s after hitting a weekly high around 150.00

- After achieving a weekly high of 150.05, EUR/JPY retreats to 149.24 amid souring sentiment.
- The failure to surpass the 150.00 threshold and harmful Eurozone data create downward pressure.
- Market players eye crucial cues from upcoming ECB speakers and Japanese inflation figures.
Following Tuesday’s session, EUR/JPY floats at around 149.24, which witnessed the EUR/JPY pair hitting a new weekly high of 150.05, before the cross tumbled as sentiment deteriorated, finishing Tuesday’s session with losses of 0.40%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart suggests the pair remains neutral but slightly downward biased, as it remains below the year-to-date (YTD) high of 151.61. in the last three trading days, the EUR/JPY failed to conquer the 150.00 figure, and bad Eurozone (EU) economic data on Tuesday exposed the pair to selling pressure. That would likely keep the EUR/JPY trapped within the 149.00-150.00 area unless fundamental catalysts like European Central Bank (ECB) speakers or Japanese inflation figures give some cues about the EUR/JPY’s trend direction.
On the upside, the EUR/JPY first resistance is 150.00. A breach of it, and the cross could rally toward 151.00, ahead of the YTD high of 151.61. Conversely, the EUR/JPY first support is 149.00. A successful move below this resistance will pave the way for a pullback toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 148.42 before dipping toward the 148.00 figure. The next stop would be the 59-day EMA at 146.85.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is stills in bullish territory but turned flat, suggesting that buyers are taking a respite, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) shifts neutral.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|149.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.55
|Daily SMA50
|145.98
|Daily SMA100
|143.99
|Daily SMA200
|143.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.93
|Previous Daily Low
|148.84
|Previous Weekly High
|149.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.22
|Previous Monthly High
|150.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
