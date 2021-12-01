EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Some consolidation looks likely near term

- EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s gains above the 128.00 mark.
- Above 129.50 the selling pressure should alleviate.
EUR/JPY manages to extend the weekly recovery further north of the 128.00 yardstick, although the bull run faltered just ahead of 128.80 on Wednesday.
In light of the current price action, the cross could move into a consolidative phase in the short-term horizon. That said, initial hurdle is located at the 10-day SMA at 128.85 ahead of the weekly top around 129.60 (November 24). If the latter is cleared, then the downside pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat.
Looking at the broader picture, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.54.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.36
|Today Daily Change
|65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|128.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.89
|Daily SMA50
|130.51
|Daily SMA100
|130.03
|Daily SMA200
|130.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.61
|Previous Daily Low
|127.64
|Previous Weekly High
|129.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.8
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.61
