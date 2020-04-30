EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Solid support emerged in the mid-115.00s

EUR/JPY is looking to extend the rebound from the 115.50 zone.

Immediately to the downside is located the 2017 low at 114.85.

EUR/JPY keeps the fragile outlook unchanged while navigating the lower bound of the range and at shouting distance from the 2020 low in the 115.50 region.

If the selling bias accelerates, then the next support of relevance will be the 2017 low at 114.85 (April 17).

Looking at the broader picture, the downside pressure is expected to lose some momentum on a surpass of April tops in the 119.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY daily chart