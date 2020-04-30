EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Solid support emerged in the mid-115.00s

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is looking to extend the rebound from the 115.50 zone.
  • Immediately to the downside is located the 2017 low at 114.85.

EUR/JPY keeps the fragile outlook unchanged while navigating the lower bound of the range and at shouting distance from the 2020 low in the 115.50 region.

If the selling bias accelerates, then the next support of relevance will be the 2017 low at 114.85 (April 17).

Looking at the broader picture, the downside pressure is expected to lose some momentum on a surpass of April tops in the 119.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.02
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 116
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.17
Daily SMA50 118.47
Daily SMA100 119.77
Daily SMA200 119.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.08
Previous Daily Low 115.45
Previous Weekly High 117.29
Previous Weekly Low 115.54
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured by devastating data, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD pressured by devastating data, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850 as tension is mounting toward the critical ECB decision with changes to the bond-buying scheme eyed. Eurozone GDP drop by 3.8% quarterly in the first quarter, worse than expected. Other figures also missed projections. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD under pressure amid ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.25 as the dollar remains pressured. UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Trump lifts dollar after the Fed fallout, Bitcoin blasts $9,000, ECB, US jobless claims eyed

Forex Today: Trump lifts dollar after the Fed fallout, Bitcoin blasts $9,000, ECB, US jobless claims eyed

April is ending with a bang with markets digesting comments from US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve's decision. Events are coming thick and fast with top eurozone data, the European Central Bank's decision, and weekly jobless claims. 

Read more

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.

Oil News

Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1720 region.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures