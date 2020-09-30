EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Solid resistance emerges near 124.20

  • EUR/JPY’s upside momentum run out of steam near 124.20.
  • The 3-month resistance line keeps capping extra gains.

The recent advance in EUR/JPY appears to have met a tough barrier at the 3-month resistance line near 124.20.

The cross managed to regain attention after bottoming out in the 122.40 area on Monday, where also converges the 100-day SMA. Buyers are expected to clear the 124.20 region to allow for a move higher to, initially, the 55-day SMA around 124.60 ahead of 126.46 (September 10 high).

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.91, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.7
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 124.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.44
Daily SMA50 124.81
Daily SMA100 122.59
Daily SMA200 120.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.12
Previous Daily Low 123.03
Previous Weekly High 123.94
Previous Weekly Low 122.52
Previous Monthly High 126.85
Previous Monthly Low 123.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 122.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.55

 

 

