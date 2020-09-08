EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Six-week-old support line in focus

- EUR/JPY prints six-day losing streak as sellers cheer downside break of 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
- A confluence of 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement also becomes the key support.
- Bulls have multiple upside barriers even if they cross immediate SMA resistance.
EUR/JPY remains on the back foot while trading around 125.50, down 0.11% on a day, during the early Tuesday. The pair currently rests near an ascending trend line from July 24 as the bears firm up the grip after breaking the 21-day SMA amid downbeat MACD conditions.
Hence, further, selling awaits a clear break of 125.38 support line figures to aim for August 21 low near 124.45.
However, a joint of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside, around 124.10, followed by 124.00 threshold, will restrict the pair’s additional downside.
On the contrary, an upside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 125.70 will have 126.00 and August 13 to near 126.75 before challenging the monthly top of 127.07.
In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-127.07, March 2019 peak surrounding 127.50 will be the key.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|125.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.72
|Daily SMA50
|124.02
|Daily SMA100
|121.32
|Daily SMA200
|120.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.94
|Previous Daily Low
|125.52
|Previous Weekly High
|127.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.29
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.29
