EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Six-month-old resistance line stays in the spotlight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY keeps recover moves from 126.32 to probe the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 2019.
  • MACD teases the bulls near the upward sloping trend line from February 2020.
  • 21-day SMA, support line of a broad rising wedge restrict near-term downside.

EUR/JPY remains well bid near 126.80, up 0.30% on a day, ahead of Tuesday’s European session open. In doing so, the pair attacks an ascending trend line from February while taking rounds to the 18-month high flashed on Monday.

Even if the resistance line of a multi-month-old rising wedge bearish formation limits the pair’s immediate upside around 126.95, MACD histogram teases the bulls, which in turn suggests the pair’s further upside.

As a result, the bulls will wait for a clear break of 127.00 round-figures to attack the year 2019 peak surrounding 127.50. Though multiple lows marked during the late-2018 could restrict the quote’s additional rise around 127.60/70.

Meanwhile, the 21-day EMA level of 125.35, followed by the ascending trend line from May 2020, at 124.83, becomes the key support to watch.

In a case where the EUR/JPY prices slip below 124.83, the pair confirms a bearish chart formation that could, theoretically, challenge the yearly bottom around 114.40.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 126.78
Today Daily Change 0.36
Today Daily Change % 0.28%
Today daily open 126.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 125.49
Daily SMA50 123.48
Daily SMA100 120.89
Daily SMA200 120.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.85
Previous Daily Low 125.4
Previous Weekly High 126.78
Previous Weekly Low 124.69
Previous Monthly High 126.85
Previous Monthly Low 123.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 128.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes a break above 1.20

EUR/USD eyes a break above 1.20

EUR/USD looks set to beat the psychological hurdle of 1.20 for the first time since May 2018 amid relentless sell-off in the US dollar. The dovish Fed and signs of recovery in the German economy favor a break above 1.20. On the macro front, the focus will be on the German labor market data and ECB’s De Guindos speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clocks fresh 2020 high above 1.3400, eyes UK/US PMIs, Brexit talks

GBP/USD clocks fresh 2020 high above 1.3400, eyes UK/US PMIs, Brexit talks

GBP/USD bulls get a warm welcome after returning from the long weekend. The quote refreshes the year 2020 top above 1.3400 pre-London open. The Cable’s latest rally could be attributed to the US dollar’s broad weakness. UK and US Manufacturing PMIs will join the Brexit news for near-term direction.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000

Gold: Pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000

Gold hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a strong catalyst for the decisive break towards the $2000 mark. The spot booked the first monthly decline in five in August. Resurgent broad US dollar supply amid Fed’s dovishness rescued the gold bulls.

Gold News

AUD/USD battles 0.7400 post-RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD battles 0.7400 post-RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD keeps its range around 0.7400 on RBA's status-quo. The aussie is off the two-year highs but finds support from broad dollar weakness. Upbeat Australian Current Account and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI also underpin. 

AUD/USD News

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why only a leap can stop the dollar's decline

ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why only a leap can stop the dollar's decline

The industrial sector remains on a recovery path – that what economists expect ISM's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to reflect in its August report. Nevertheless, that may be insufficient to halt the dollar's decline. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures