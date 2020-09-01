EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Six-month-old resistance line stays in the spotlight

- EUR/JPY keeps recover moves from 126.32 to probe the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 2019.
- MACD teases the bulls near the upward sloping trend line from February 2020.
- 21-day SMA, support line of a broad rising wedge restrict near-term downside.
EUR/JPY remains well bid near 126.80, up 0.30% on a day, ahead of Tuesday’s European session open. In doing so, the pair attacks an ascending trend line from February while taking rounds to the 18-month high flashed on Monday.
Even if the resistance line of a multi-month-old rising wedge bearish formation limits the pair’s immediate upside around 126.95, MACD histogram teases the bulls, which in turn suggests the pair’s further upside.
As a result, the bulls will wait for a clear break of 127.00 round-figures to attack the year 2019 peak surrounding 127.50. Though multiple lows marked during the late-2018 could restrict the quote’s additional rise around 127.60/70.
Meanwhile, the 21-day EMA level of 125.35, followed by the ascending trend line from May 2020, at 124.83, becomes the key support to watch.
In a case where the EUR/JPY prices slip below 124.83, the pair confirms a bearish chart formation that could, theoretically, challenge the yearly bottom around 114.40.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|126.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.49
|Daily SMA50
|123.48
|Daily SMA100
|120.89
|Daily SMA200
|120.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.85
|Previous Daily Low
|125.4
|Previous Weekly High
|126.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.69
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.49
