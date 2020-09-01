EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Six-month-old resistance line stays in the spotlight

EUR/JPY keeps recover moves from 126.32 to probe the previous day’s top, also the highest since March 2019.

MACD teases the bulls near the upward sloping trend line from February 2020.

21-day SMA, support line of a broad rising wedge restrict near-term downside.

EUR/JPY remains well bid near 126.80, up 0.30% on a day, ahead of Tuesday’s European session open. In doing so, the pair attacks an ascending trend line from February while taking rounds to the 18-month high flashed on Monday.

Even if the resistance line of a multi-month-old rising wedge bearish formation limits the pair’s immediate upside around 126.95, MACD histogram teases the bulls, which in turn suggests the pair’s further upside.

As a result, the bulls will wait for a clear break of 127.00 round-figures to attack the year 2019 peak surrounding 127.50. Though multiple lows marked during the late-2018 could restrict the quote’s additional rise around 127.60/70.

Meanwhile, the 21-day EMA level of 125.35, followed by the ascending trend line from May 2020, at 124.83, becomes the key support to watch.

In a case where the EUR/JPY prices slip below 124.83, the pair confirms a bearish chart formation that could, theoretically, challenge the yearly bottom around 114.40.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish