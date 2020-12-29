EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sits near multi-month tops, around 127.00 mark

- EUR/JPY built on the overnight bullish breakout momentum and climbed to multi-month tops.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish trades and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Meaningful dips below the 126.70 resistance breakpoint might be seen as a buying opportunity.
The EUR/JPY cross added to the previous day's strong positive move and traded with a positive bias through the mid-European session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the cross to the highest level since early March, though bulls struggled to find acceptance above the 127.00 mark.
That said, the EUR/JPY cross has already confirmed a bullish breakout through a near one-month-old trading range and seems poised to appreciate further. The constructive outlook is further reinforced by bullish oscillators, which are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 127.00-127.10 region will add credence to the bullish bias and lift the EUR/JPY cross further towards the next major hurdle near the 127.40 region. Above the mentioned level, bulls are likely to aim to reclaim the 128.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 126.70 trading range breakpoint might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 126.25 horizontal support. This is closely followed by the 126.00 mark, which should act as a strong base for the EUR/JPY cross.
Only a sustained weakness below the mentioned support levels will negate prospects for any further gains and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The EUR/JPY cross might then accelerate the fall further towards the key 125.00 psychological mark en-route the 124.40 support zone.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|126.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.25
|Daily SMA50
|124.62
|Daily SMA100
|124.68
|Daily SMA200
|122.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.96
|Previous Daily Low
|126.05
|Previous Weekly High
|126.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.91
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark
Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD. Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.