EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Short-term trendline checks downside further below 120.00

  • EUR/JPY remains on the back foot below 200-day SMA, the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • Bullish MACD, an eight-day-old rising trend line will check immediate declines.

While extending its declines below 200-day SMA, EUR/JPY flashes 119.40 as a quote during the Asian session on Monday. With this, the pair drops below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from January 16, 2020.

Even so, an upward sloping trend line since March 18, currently around 119.10, could restrict the quote’s immediate downside amid the bullish MACD.

If at all the bears refrain to respect the support line and MACD signals, February 18 low near 118.50 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement close to 117.70 may entertain the sellers.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond a 200-day SMA level of 120.00 could push the buyers to cross 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, at 120.30.

Although the pair’s sustained run-up beyond 120.30 enables it to question the monthly top near 121.15, the further upside can be questioned by the February month high surrounding 121.40.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 119.4
Today Daily Change -0.95
Today Daily Change % -0.79%
Today daily open 120.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.15
Daily SMA50 119.83
Daily SMA100 120.45
Daily SMA200 120.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.01
Previous Daily Low 118.81
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.51

 

 

